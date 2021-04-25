A 19-year-old man is under arrest after he assaulted and insulted police officers enforcing COVID-19 rules on Saturday.

The police said the incident happened in Ghajn Tuffieha Bay at about 6,30pm.

The Police Officers' Union in a statement condemned the incident, which it said, happened when the two officers told the man that he was not observing social distancing rules.

The union said the man assaulted and insulted the officers and threw sand at their face. The officers were taken to hospital.

The union urged the public to follow COVID-19 rules and wished a speedy recovery to the officers.