Two policemen were injured as they arrested two men found in possession of drugs on Monday.

The police said on Tuesday that they were alerted to the suspicious behaviour of the two men when they were told that they had jumped over the gate of a convent on the Rabat road.

When the police arrived on the scene, they observed a car driving off at speed, and followed it, stopping it a short distance away in St Joseph High Road, Sta Venera.

Inside the car were two men aged 18 and 20, both from Qormi. They were in possession of cocaine and heroin sachets which appeared to be ready to be sold, as well as items related to drugs and a knife.

When told that they were being arrested, one of the young men resisted and injured two officers, one of them seriously.

A magisterial inquiry is being held.