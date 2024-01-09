The government is working on a policy for young adults who were in the care of the state before turning 18, children’s rights minister Michael Falzon said on Monday.

That policy will be based on initiatives taken on by the Salesians who operate homes for those over 18 in Sliema and Paola. Adults who previously lived in orphanages can live in those government-funded homes where they can lead semi-independent lives but also have someone who takes care of them for a maximum of three years, Falzon said.

“Turning 18 is not like turning off a switch, people shouldn't just go on the street,” Falzon said.

Falzon was answering a question made by MP Albert Buttigieg who asked about what happens to orphans after they turn 18.

Falzon also said that between 350 and 400 children are in the care of the state.

57 per cent of those were fostered while the rest lived in care homes he said.