The Polidano Group has offered a car owner the use of a garage rent-free as a “gesture of goodwill” after blocking the woman’s vehicle in her rented garage for six months.

Jeanette Galea’s white Audi TT Coupé has been blocked in its garage in Qormi after the construction company dumped a large concrete block in the entrance of the building's garage complex.

The action was taken due to an ongoing dispute between Polidano Group and the building's owner Joe Farrugia, who the group claims, owes them over €1 million.

“We never intended our attempts to recover our debt to have a negative effect on third parties who rented a garage from a developer who had no legal right to make such use of the property,” said Polidano Group general manager Ian Napier in a statement on Tuesday.

“As a gesture of goodwill, the Polidano Group has provided Ms Galea with another garage for her vehicle which she can enjoy rent-free for a year, while we continue with our attempts to recover a significant unpaid debt from the developer,” Napier said.

“She is very happy with the outcome and we are pleased to have been able to assist her.”

Galea, who made her plight public in Times of Malta on Monday, said on Tuesday she was pleased with the offer and had accepted the group’s help.

“They offered me a choice of garages... on Wednesday I will go and choose one,” she said.

Currently, the concrete block is still at the entrance of the garage but is expected to be removed once the new garage is ready for Galea's car.

Galea said she had also been contacted by her landlord, Joe Farrugia, and talks are being held regarding the money she has spent renting the garage from his company.

The ongoing dispute between Polidano Group and Farrugia revolves around a promise to transfer property in the Qormi apartment building to the group from Farrugia’s now-defunct company, Acorn Properties Limited, following the building's construction by Polidano Group.

According to Farrugia, the transfer of four properties and garages in the apartment block did not take place due to over-running construction works.

The group had promised to finish the building within nine months but ended up taking over three years, he said.

He said Acorn Properties had already sold 60-70 per cent of all the property at the planning stage, but it was forced to rescind the sales when the building was not ready in time. He insisted that the late completion had caused Acorn Properties significant financial loss.

Polidano Group had lost an initial court case about the issue and had since opened a second, he said.

The Polidano Group denies the claim.

"Polidano initiated an arbitration case to recover the debt it is owed by Farrugia, which exceeds €1 million, and this process is still ongoing," it said.