Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her Tokyo 2020 silver medal to help fund heart surgery for an eight-month-old boy, SkySports News reported.

Andrejczyk, who came fourth at Rio 2016, recovered from bone cancer following a diagnosis in 2018, and went on to claim silver at the recent Olympic Games in Japan.

The 25-year-old wanted to help a stranger following her medal-winning feat, and said on her Facebook page this was the first fundraiser she stumbled upon.

The fundraiser in question is for Miloszek, a young Polish boy who requires heart surgery at Stanford hospital in USA.

Miloszek’s donation page is seeking 1.5million Polish zloty, just over £280,000, and Andrejczyk was hoping an auction would see her medal fund half of that amount.

