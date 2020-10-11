The Malta police have extradited a Polish man who is wanted in his country to serve several jail sentences for theft.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Birkirkara on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant and after being taken to court raised no objection to being returned to his country.

The man had been sought by the Polish police since January in connection with the thefts, which took place between 2010 and 2011.

Inspector Mark Galea prosecuted.