A transnational student mobility project is taking place at the Institute of Tourism Studies in Qala. During the two-week project students from Poland and Gozo are attending classes together and preparing material for a Polish and Maltese tourist guide for the two countries.

Lectures and vocational workshops are being held at the institute, while in their free time the Polish students are taking part in a cultural programme visiting sites of interest in Gozo and Malta. Information gathered during the visits will be used to compile the guidebook.

The Polish group, which is staying at the campus hostel, is also helping out with the preparation of Polish food for the school’s restaurant.

The organisers said the project was a great opportunity for Polish and Gozitan students to gain the necessary experience regarding international tourism – a very important aspect of the economy of both countries.