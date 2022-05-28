Three Polish students are currently following a work phase at the Gozo Business Chamber under the guidance of council member Richard Grech and CEO Daniel Borg.

The students, Adrian Rej, Mateusz Trębacz and Kamil Bulenda, are following IT and economics studies.

Throughout the past weeks, the students, who are staying at the Institute of Tourism Studies in Qala, have assisted in the development of a website for Youth4Entrepreneurship, an annual event organised by the Gozo Business Chamber in collaboration with other entities and stakeholders. The contest provides youths, aged 16 to 30, with the opportunity to present business ideas related to Gozo. This year’s contest will focus on climate change.

The students were also introduced to the chamber’s work relating to policy formulation, responses to consultation and analysis. Given the chamber’s role, this is an important area of work where the students were also able to analyse and learn about the specific socio-economic characteristics of the island.