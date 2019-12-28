Members of Alternattiva Demokratika and the Democratic Party gathered on Saturday to place flowers and commemorate 42 years since the murder of Karin Grech.

Ms Grech was 15 years old when she was killed by a letter bomb addressed to her father, Dr Edwin Grech.

Dr Grech had reported for work amid a doctor’s strike in 1977. The murder remains unsolved.

Gathered at the Karin Grech memorial garden in Vjal ir-Rihan in San Ġwann, AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said murders such as those of Ms Grech, Raymond Caruana and Lino Cauchi were a stain on political history and the fact that they remained unsolved meant that justice has not yet been served for the victims and their families.

“These sad occasions should spur all of us to continue working I favor of the rule of law and remind us the need for continued dialogue, particularly where there is a clash of ideas,” Mr Cacopardo said.

PD public relations officer Marcus Lauri said the party condemned every expression of hatred and violence, which could never be justified.

“We remember all those who were victims of discrimination and who ultimately paid with their lives because of politics, religion, class, gender or for their principles.”

“We insist on the absolute importance of the rule of law over each and every one of us, least of all over every person employed within our state,” Mr Lauri said.

The two parties said they would have typically joined in tributes made to Ms Grech by the Labour Party, but given the current political situation, they felt that was no longer appropriate.

The Labour Party laid flowers and paid tribute to Ms Grech on Friday evening.

“The Labour Party remembers this pain once a year but her family lives it every day”, PL president Daniel Micallef said.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party also paid tribute to Ms Grech, calling her murder a symbol of hatred and intolerance.

“The PN will keep insisting that truth and justice prevail in this case and wishes that the Maltese people will keep remembering and learn from this dark time in our country’s history to prevent it from happening again,” the statement read.