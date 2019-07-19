Political parties raised close to €3 million from donations in 2018, a significant drop from the €5.3 million the previous year which coincided with a snap general election.

Though during this two-year period the Nationalist Party was probably at its lowest political ebb in decades – suffering a landslide defeat at the polls and subsequently enduring a turbulent leadership race which divided the party – it still managed to raise more money than Labour.

Details on the donations received by the five recognised political parties in 2018 were recently published by the Electoral Commission, which by law is the parties’ financial regulator.

Last year, the Nationalist Party topped the donations list for the third year running since the introduction of party financing laws in 2016, collecting over €1.57 million. The Labour Party raised €1.37 million.

As expected, these amounts pale in comparison to those of 2017, when the two main parties were in full swing due to the June general election.

While the election turned into a historic triumph for Labour, its success was not mirrored in terms of the funds raised as the PN collected €3.36 million compared to €1.98 million which went into Labour’s coffers.

The figures had taken many by surprise as the situation on the ground gave a different picture, with the PL mounting a slick campaign with seemingly infinite resources at hand.

A closer look at the 2018 reports submitted to the Electoral Commission reveals that the PN raised the bulk of the money through donations of under €50 collected in “manifestations”, which is the term used by law for television fundraising marathons.

During the period under review, which is split in three four-month periods, this stream of revenue yielded €755,000 to the PN, mostly in the period between September and December, which coincides with the annual Independence Day celebrations and the festive period telethon.

The amounts pale in comparison to those of 2017

In contrast, in 2018 the PL raised just €131,000 from these manifestations. This shortfall was compensated for by other donations under €500, from which Labour collected €650,000, which is almost triple the PN’s figure of €234,000.

The reports also list donations exceeding €500 but under €7,000. In this category, the two parties raised roughly the same amount – €571,000 by the PN and €551,000 by the PL.

By law, political parties must publish the names of donors who contribute sums of money exceeding €7,000. In the case of the PL, it listed a €25,000 donation from Sensiela Kotba Soċjalisti – a subsidiary entity specialising in the publication of political literature, and a €10,000 donation from the Ħamrun Labour Party club.

As for the PN, there was only one entry in this category – a €10,100 donation from Sam Abela, son of former PN MP Tony Abela, which was presented during the December 9, telethon of last year.

These reports confirm that, in terms of financing, the two main parties are a world apart from the smaller ones.

In 2018, the Democratic Party received €11,000, Moviment Patrijotti Maltin €1,888 and Alternattiva Demokratika a meagre €422. Combined together, these donations account to just 0.4 per cent.

Donations to PL, PN in 2018

PN PL Telethons €755,224 €131,299 Others below €500 €234,355 €649,681 Between €500 and €7,000 €570,705 €551,215 Over €7,000 €10,100 €35,000 Total €1,570,384 €1,367,195

Source: Electoral Commission