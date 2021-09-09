The two main political parties are set to rally the crowds after an absence of months because of the pandemic, raising the political tempo for the forthcoming general election, which has not been announced yet but must be held by spring at the latest.

Some reports have indicated that it could be held as early as this November.

Both parties are planning to hold large events around Independence Day, which falls on September 21.

The Labour Party will be rounding up a weekend of events with a rally, to be addressed by Prime Minister Robert Abela at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on September 20. People who wish to be present have to reserve a seat.

Other events include a business breakfast on September 17 and another two activities - one in Malta and one in Gozo - on September 18 and 19. Abela will be attending all events.

The Nationalist Party will be returning to the Granaries, where it has traditionally celebrated Independence Day, closing off a series of events with a 'mass event' that will feature an address by party leader Bernard Grech.

A party spokesman did not specify details about the event but stressed it will be held in line with COVID-19 rules.

Other activities being organised by the PN include a series of Q&A sessions with Grech in different localities.

This year’s events will also include the Independence Song Contest, with the junior category contest being held on September 17 and the senior category contest on September 18. Both will be held at PN headquarters.