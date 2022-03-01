The legalisation of abortion, euthanasia and prostitution are among the proposals being made by political party Volt in its electoral manifesto.

Volt, a new progressive political party, shall be contesting the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th districts.

In its 54-page manifesto published on Tuesday, the party proposes the decriminalisation of abortion and the legalisation of medical abortions up to the first trimester

It also proposes the classification of two abortion pills as essential medicine to ensure their accessibility. It calls for the legalisation of surgical abortions in exceptional circumstances

Attached files Read the Volt Malta manifesto.

In its proposals on euthanasia, Volt proposes the legalisation of voluntary passive euthanasia, voluntary indirect euthanasia and voluntary assisted dying. It also calls for any form of involuntary and active euthanasia to be illegal.

When it comes to sex work, the party proposes the regulation of the industry, the legalisation of cooperative-run brothels and sexually transmitted diseases testing policies for sex workers.

Volt also makes other proposals including:

A fixed-term parliament

An end to party-owned media

A Portuguese drug model

Bumping teachers’ salaries to €30,000 yearly

Reducing business start-up costs to €1

The introduction of solar rights and compensation for people left in the shade of development

A pause to the Malta-Gozo tunnel project

Insulated walls and windows for all new developments

A revision of the 2006 local plans

The inclusion of all psychiatric medicine in the POYC scheme

Hazard pay for COVID frontliners

Upping the minimum wage to €1,100 a month, over three years and

Replacing maternity leave with 20 weeks of parental leave per parent