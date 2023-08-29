The ABBA political party has formally asked the police to investigate research scientist Isabel Stabile and to arraign her for association in the crime of abortion following an article she wrote in Times of Malta on August 25 under the headline Abortion care is healthcare.

Party leader Ivan Grech Mintoff said in a statement that through the article, Stabile had publicly admitted to association with persons who had carried out or tried to have an abortion and had also incited people to have an abortion. This amounted to a crime and she should therefore be investigated and arraigned.

Grech Mintoff said Stabile's newspaper admission needed to be taken seriously by the police, since, if proven, hundreds of babies had been aborted.