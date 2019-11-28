The Chamber of Commerce has added its voice to calls for political parties not to 'take to the streets' while the country faces 'one of the most challenging times in recent history'.

The calls started on Wednesday after the PL announced plans for a meeting in Fgura and the PN said it would hold a national protest.

The PN quickly scrapped its plans, but the PL appears to be going ahead.

"Political rallies will only foment the current insecurity, which in turn will reflect negatively on the international stage," the Chamber said.

It called on politicians to immediately start restoring Malta’s good name, in the national interest.

"In the past days, Malta’s reputation has been severely compromised. It is now time to act responsibly and ensure that justice is served. Only in this way will the country be able to calm down, heal and move forward," the chamber said.