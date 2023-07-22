Times of Malta's political survey, the second of the year, will be out on Sunday.

The survey will give a snapshot of political preferences for the parties, as well as the trust ratings of the political leaders.

It comes at the end of a tumultuous week characterised by the Jean Paul Sofia case and as Malta was hit by a power blackout.

The second part of the survey, detailing the country's biggest concerns, will be out on Monday.

Commissioned by Times of Malta, the survey was carried out between Monday and Thursday by market research firm Esprimi, which predicted last year's election result almost perfectly.

The last survey, carried out in March, had shown Labour lead by 51.6% with the PN trailing at 42.9%, reflecting a decline in PL's popularity since the March 2022 general election.