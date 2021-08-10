A TV and radio audience survey commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority has confirmed TVM as the most-watched television station in Malta, with foreign TV stations collectively coming second.

One TV and Net TV come third and fourth, with their popularity being highest among the 'older age cohort' aged 41+ years, the survey says.

News bulletins are the most-watched programmes, followed by drama, which is especially popular among women (52%) compared to 24% of men.

Next came discussion and current affairs programmes.

When it came to specifics, TVM’s news bulletin was the favourite local TV programme of 15% of all local TV viewers. Serataron (TVM) was second with 9% of local TV viewers, followed by Liquorish (One TV) with 8%.

Bay was the most followed radio station with an audience of 20% of all radio listeners. Bay was found to be largely popular with the younger listeners - aged 12 – 30 years.

One Radio was second most followed radio station with an audience of 14%, more particularly with radio listeners aged 51+ years. ✓ Calypso 101.8 was third followed by Radju Malta.