A group of politicians, academics, authors and activists have come together to call on the government to fight racism through "working-class unity and by respecting worker’s dignity".

In the letter signed by over 50 signatories, including former prime ministers Alfred Sant and Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici as well as president emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, the group argue racism will increase until workers’ rights are comprehensively upheld.

"The letter is an appeal to our politicians, particularly in the Labour government, that instead of populism that enflames racism and pits workers against each other, they recognise the important link between racism and social inequalities.

"We call on the Labour government to rediscover its roots in a united working class," the group said in a statement.

The government must recognise that "social inequalities and military attacks" by NATO are among the main causes of forced emigration. Therefore, it should work tirelessly for justice and peace, it said.

The letter also highlights the steps the group believes must be taken to address international and national injustices.

"Among the priorities are a living wage, an end to precarious work, and improvements in work conditions especially for vulnerable workers. Unless and until these injustices are addressed the plague of racism will spread," the groups said.

The document was also signed by Fr John Xerri who devoted his life to defending exploited and disadvantaged people. He supported the call for action against racism just before his recent death in Brazil.