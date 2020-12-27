A politician's job is to legislate and not to control investigations, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday as he urged the police to do their work.

Speaking on Net FM, the PN leader referred to an article on Times of Malta, saying that the police are waiting for Prime Minister Robert Abela’s approval to unlock tax chief Marvin Gaetry’s government phone.

Gaerty's phone is believed to contain a treasure trove of information including an exchange with the prime minister himself, where Abela refers to confidential information about Bernard Grech’s taxes.

Grech’s tax issue had been the subject of controversy prior to him being elected as Opposition Leader. He has since has settled his dues.

"Police are to do their work and take the necessary legal advice for investigations, and as politicians we are here to legislate and not control investigations," he said.

Pointing out that initially he did not want to make political comments during the festive period, after just "two days of normality" another day shows that a group of gangs have taken over this country.

Grech said it is clear that the institutions are not working correctly, as police should not have to wait for the approval of the Prime Minister for them to do their work.

He also posted on his Facebook stating that “today we have the biggest proof that Malta’s institutions are being compromised by Robert Abela’s government.” He said that Abela, together with his ministers and parliamentary secretaries "re weak".

“It is clear that the Prime Minister is not comfortable with releasing more information. Although he is comfortable speaking about my taxes, he is not comfortable with the publication of more information.”

Grech appealed to the police do their work and take the necessary legal advice for the investigations to continue and for those breaking the law to be taken to court.

'Take the vaccine'

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine, he appealed to people to get inoculated and follow the health authorities advice, and not that of politicians. “This vaccine is one of the means with which we can fight the virus, but we must continue to follow the necessary measures and be responsible.”

The first dose of the vaccine was earlier in the day given to Mater Dei staff nurse Rachel Grech after the first batch of the vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech arrived in Malta on Saturday.

“I believe that with the vaccine and our collective responsibility, we will win this virus. But it is not yet time to say we have won the pandemic, so let us continue to fight and be vigilant,” Grech said.