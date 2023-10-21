Handre Pollard broke English hearts as he landed a 49-metre penalty three minutes from time to book South Africa's place in the World Cup final as they edged England 16-15 at the Stade de France on Saturday.

The Springboks trailed from the second minute when Owen Farrell landed the first of his four penalties but a late surge from the defending champions, which included a try from RG Snyman as well as Pollard's enormous match-winning kick, saw them into a fourth final where they will meet their old rivals New Zealand. 

With England leading 15-6 after dominating and controlling play for the first 70 minutes of the game, South Africa grabbed a lifeline with Snyman's try. 

After kicking a penalty to the corner, Snyman rose to collect the line-out ball and was then on hand when it came back to him to power through three England tacklers and crash over for the try.

