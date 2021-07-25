The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that pollution is today the greatest environmental risk to health. Many studies show that exposure to atmospheric and domestic pollution leads to a higher probability of cardiac, vascular and pulmonary problems and different cancers. The causes? Dust mites, food vapours, emissions from home cleaning products or even digital screens. They can also cause skin problems and serious health issues.

Many epidemiological studies have demonstrated that pollution has a consequence of deregulating the essential functions of the skin, leading among other things, to:

• premature skin ageing: deeper wrinkles are observed on women living in an urban environment. Pollutants impair the skin’s protective barrier which allows them to accelerate the ageing process.

• very high transepidermal water loss: pollution has negative effects on the skin’s hydration level which damages the cutaneous barrier. This results in excessive shedding and loss of suppleness.

• dull and tired skin tone: when skin is not sufficiently oxygenated and smothered by pollution particles, toxins accumulate, causing skin tone to appear dull and tired.

