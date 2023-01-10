The police force has shed blue shirts, neckties and traditional hats for polo shirts and baseball caps as part of a change of uniform which came into force on Tuesday evening.

The new gender-neutral outfits are tailor-made for the local climate and will thus be worn all year round, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa' said at a press conference,

Constables and sergeants will now wear black trousers, polo shirts and jackets with bright blue shoulder patches and navy blue baseball caps with silver lines running across the rims.

Inspectors and higher-ranking officers have the option of either wearing the new polo shirts or a white shirt, tie and traditional hat.

Prosecuting officers will still wear a white shirt with a black tie when on official duty in court.

In with the new (left) and out with the old (right).

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the change of uniforms will cost around €2 million. He said the uniforms have been made of 'superior quality' modern material and are more comfortable than the uniforms they replace.

He said this was the latest in a series of initiatives to transform the police force into a more efficient and transparent entity, enhancing its services and communication while striving to keep its officers safe, highly trained and comfortable on the job.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said this is not simply a change in image, but the latest in a series of initiatives that are transforming the police force. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli.

"This is not simply a change in the force's image," Camilleri said.

"It is part of a broader effort that includes enhanced training, technological assistance, raising public confidence in the force and raising motivation among the members of the corps."

He said the bodycams introduced two years ago were also part of the transformation process and had drastically reduced reports of violence on and from police officers.

Crime rate going down

He said crime numbers were down last year, despite the population increase. He did not provide data but said theft of all kinds was down, including theft from residences, vehicles, bars and restaurants, and snatch-and-grab.

Commissioner Gafa' said public trust in the police force has reached a 12-year high.

He said the introduction of the new uniforms was the result of three years of research, testing and procurement. Officers were consulted on the new design and a number of them were asked to test the new uniform.

He said the force is currently designing the formal uniform which is worn on special occasions.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said the uniform launch was the result of a three-year research, testing and procurement process. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli.