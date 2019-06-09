A 25-year-old man who speaks seven different languages has placed second in an international French essay writing competition that receives thousands of entries.

Reece Delia started studying French aged 10 and has since also mastered Spanish, Portuguese and German as well as Italian, English and of course Maltese.

He placed second in La Plume d’Or, an international contest based on French culture and the French language, with an essay revolving on the value of the family.

Following his achievement, Mr Delia was hosted by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and greeted by French Ambassador Brigitte Curmi, with both dignitaries congratulating him for his accomplishment.