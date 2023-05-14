Chains are at the heart of Pomellato’s heritage and the Iconica looks to the future with new designs that push the limits of the simple chain.

Iconica today offers two distinctive necklaces and bracelets with matching earrings in rose gold that are cutting-edge chic yet easy to wear every day and pleasingly silky to the touch.

The Iconica’s effortless style is down to its large volumes and asymmetry found in the different shapes and sizes of the links that offer a fashionable twist on the classic chain jewel.

The outsize oval link on the all-gold necklace is a design feature that, thanks to the smaller link with a concealed clasp, allows the necklace to be worn as a Y-shape lariat with the oval as a pendant or as another link in a long sautoir.

Likewise, the shorter version features a large link set with more than 400 diamonds, conceived to be worn asymmetrically on the neck.

The fluid elegance of these jewels is down to the rigorous design approach is brought to life by skilled artisans in the traditional crafts of gold-smithing and diamond-setting.

Each jewel is entirely made by hand in the Casa Pomellato atelier by master goldsmiths who start each creation by smelting the unique gold alloys through to final perfect polishing.

In these Iconica jewels, diamonds glide smoothly across the polished surfaces. This is achieved by laboriously mapping out a random pattern known as ‘snow setting’ of different-sized diamonds that nestle effortlessly together with a natural grace.

All the gold used in Pomellato’s creations is ‘responsible gold’, which is from certified suppliers that respect the most rigorous standards of sustainability and traceability.

Sabbia’s between-the-finger rings and necklaces

Fashionably chic and stamped with Pomellato’s unconventional style, the new Sabbia jewels combine traditional skills with on-trend design.

Conceived to be worn every day, Sabbia celebrates the irregular beauty of nature. With an easy Milanese grace, angles give way to soft corners and the rigid symmetry one associates with diamond settings are shunned in favour of organic patterns.

The Milanese jeweller added five pieces to the collection. One of the strongest styles to take hold are between-the-finger rings that have evolved from fashion statements to securing a permanent place in the realms of fine jewellery.

The arrival of two new between-the-finger rings with mobile settings are a double first for Pomellato.

Injecting Sabbia with a playful dynamism, diamonds come to life as each of the discs quiver with the slightest movement of the hand thanks to a mobile joint.

To achieve this, the firm has adapted the historical ‘en tremblant’ technique developed in the 18th century to bring a fresh appeal to the Sabbia rings. Always in tune with the natural world, the rings appear to bloom between the fingers, like a flower opening its buds.

Joining the rings are three multi-way necklaces that further illustrate the versatility of Pomellato’s craftsmanship.

Lightweight yet with a striking presence, the necklaces showcase the coming together of a rigorous design approach. Ever on a quest to explore the potential of the chain, the sautoir is made up of four different-sized links, which are carefully composed to create a harmonious sequence.

A smaller lariat and sautoir complete the trio, each shimmering with diamond-set discs and rectangles.