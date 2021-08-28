Ponte Ferries was “both willing and able” to start its ferry service to Sicily as planned on August 6 but was prevented from doing so due to last-minute contestations by a competing operator on the use of berthing quays in Augusta, the company insisted on Saturday.

The company said it “was and is” in possession of a valid permit from Transport Malta as well as the necessary certifications for a newly refurbished vessel to operate from Malta.

Ponte had been forced to scrap the launch of its operation on August 6 and apologise to customers who had booked seats, for whom it made alternative arrangements.

It had been selling tickets at giveaway prices in June but on the eve of the launch it announced that a “last-minute legal challenge” had been filed with the Sicilian authorities by “a competing operator” which objected to its use of the Augusta port. It did not name the operator.

Virtu denied it had submitted a legal challenge and Ponte then said it had been derailed by a “contestation”.

Ponte said on Saturday that the ramps at its designated berths in Grand Harbour and Augusta had been tested, certified and were ready to accommodate trucks and cars. It said it opted to complete the third alleyway of its Malta ramp following the unfortunate delays encountered in Sicily.

“This is the real reason for the presence of equipment on site,” the company said. It insisted that, in spite of these obstacles, it remained “determined and committed” to offer travellers and commuters a choice of service to Sicily.

It also said it felt it should not issue further statements in view of the ongoing discussions with Italian authorities