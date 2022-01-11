Ponte Ferries has suspended its crossings to Augusta, citing mandatory drydocking of its catamaran for routine checks. It said it expects to return to service in mid-March.

The company started its services in mid-November having been granted a temporary permit from the Italian authorities to operate to the Sicilian port. Services had originally been meant to start in August.

Ponte was operating five trips a week.

"We anticipate that the service of the HSC Artemis will be operational around mid March 2022," the company said on Tuesday in a notice on Facebook.