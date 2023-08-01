With the mercury continuing to rise steadily, it's time to dip into a poolside paradise and cool off in style this summer. Say goodbye to packed-out beaches and the hassle of searching for parking in the scorching sun, as The Edge Lido beckons you to a truly fabulous day at the pool. This secluded oasis of relaxation and leisure promises a sensational day of summer bliss, with everything you need conveniently at hand, from complimentary parking and delectable food options to comfy sun loungers and refreshing showers for that post-swim glow.

Set within the five-star Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s, The Edge Lido sits tantalisingly close to the water’s edge, placing you within touching distance of the sea. From here, a gentle breeze is pretty much a constant companion, meaning you can bask in the sun while staying refreshed throughout the day. The lido itself seems to blend seamlessly with the surrounding coastline, offering uninterrupted horizon views that are simply breath-taking. It truly feels as if you’ve slipped into a secret haven by the sea.

The sprawling lagoon pools ensure there’s plenty of room for everyone in the family to splash about and have a fabulous time in the water. Kids will especially love sliding down the small water slide, which interconnects the pools on different levels. After your swim, sink into a plush sun lounger for a peaceful lie down under the shade of your umbrella. Sip on an ice-cold cocktail and soak up those gorgeous views.

The perfect backdrop for a memorable meal bursting with fresh, surprising flavours.

The recent addition of the al fresco MedAsia The Edge restaurant sets the bar high for an enjoyable lunch/dinner experience during your visit. Delight in a fusion of Asian, Mediterranean, and Latin flavours. From delectable sushi, curries, and refreshing salads to sumptuous burgers, pastas, and grills, MedAsia spoils you with a diverse and mouth-watering menu. Complementing the feast is an array of exotic cocktails that will keep you cool and refreshed throughout the day. Best of all, your MedAsia experience is redeemable with the food vouchers provided with your pool pass.

The menu is a fusion of Asian, Mediterranean, and Latin flavours.

MedAsia The Edge remains open well into the evening, presenting itself as a must-visit dining destination by the sea. As the sun sets over the horizon, casting a magical spell across the evening sky, it’s the perfect backdrop for a memorable meal bursting with fresh, surprising flavours.

Don't miss your chance to embrace a day of pure pool-side indulgence at The Edge Lido. Offering highly limited spots to ensure exclusivity, pre-booking your day pass is a must to guarantee your place. Open from 9am to 6pm, day rates start from just €45 per adult, which includes a €30 food voucher. Reserve your spot now and soak up every moment of your poolside escape.