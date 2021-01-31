The Poor Clares attended for the celebration of the last Mass at their Gozo monastery before leaving for their monastery in St Julian’s on January 28. Mass was celebrated by their chaplain, Fr Marcello Ghirlando OFM.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a thanksgiving Mass at Ta’ Pinu National Sanctuary together with the Poor Clares community and their friends and benefactors on January 24.

The Poor Clares were established in Gozo as a daughter house of the monastery of St Clare in St Julian’s, on August 25, 2011, following a request by Cardinal Mario Grech, the former bishop of Gozo.