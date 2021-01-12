The Poor Clares nuns are not able to continue with their presence in Gozo for reasons beyond their control, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma said in a letter that was read out in churches last Sunday.

Mgr Teuma said the nuns’ small monastery in Victoria was a place of spiritual solace and comfort for many.

He said that shortly after he was called to be the pastor of this diocese, the superior and some sisters had called, informing him that for reasons beyond their control they could not continue with their religious work in Gozo.

Mgr Teuma was also told it was a decision they had been discussing for the past few years.

The sisters will now reunite in one monastery in Malta.

“It was a difficult decision not only for us, but also for them,” Mgr Teuma said.

To thank the Lord for the presence of the Poor Clares nuns in Gozo, a Mass will be celebrated at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on January 24 at 5pm.