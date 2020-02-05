The Malta Union of Teachers has warned that it will order teachers and other educators not to report for work at two Paola primary schools unless the water supply there is improved.

The union said it had been complaining to the authorities for months about the water supply situation in the adjoining schools.

Water pressure is so low that toilets and other facilities are practically useless, the union said. Some teachers have even been using a public convenience outside the school.

The situation poses a health hazard, the union said, more so when people are being urged to wash their hands frequently to prevent illness.

The union said that unless the situation is resolved this week it will order educators not to report for work there on Tuesday.