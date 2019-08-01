A voluntary organisation that supports people living in poverty is calling for the reintroduction of a “lifeline” scheme that allowed vulnerable people, especially single mothers, to retain their social benefits if they could only work a few hours a week.

The scheme allowed people to earn a maximum of €50 a week without losing their social benefits, with the extra money providing a lifeline for vulnerable, single mothers who could not work longer hours, Nora Macelli, chief executive of the St Jeanna Antide Foundation, said.

“That little bit of extra money could pay a bill, buy medicines, pay for transport, pay for healthier food or cover part of the rent, for example. It could prevent someone from getting into debt over things which provide basic human rights, such as food, mobility and shelter,” Ms Macelli said.

But the scheme was elbowed out with the introduction of tapering benefits in 2014. The tapering benefits support people who have been receiving unemployment assistance, social assistance or single parent benefits to enter the employment market.

The scheme tapers off social benefits gradually over three years once the person starts working. Seven of 10 people on the scheme continued to work even when they stopped receiving benefits, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said earlier this year.

“The tapering scheme was a great idea and works well for a lot of people. However, there is a strip of people – mostly single mothers – who suffered financial loss because of the halting of the €50-a-week work measure,” Ms Macelli noted.

Now, anyone on social assistance who does any work has no option but to move to the tapering benefits scheme.

“The difficulty with the new system is that it does not differentiate between a person working five or 40 hours… the nuances between these workers’ lives and circumstances has been lost in a system,” she said.

“Unfortunately, in reality this will keep vulnerable people out of employment for longer and it takes away a tool with which they could live with some dignity.”

As the system was before, a woman able to work just five hours a week, could earn an extra €120 a month. For anyone in a vulnerable state, €120 make a real difference.

“We support many people who cannot work normal hours due to back pain or post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other trauma-linked conditions, many court dates (such as those linked to escaping domestic violence) and sole childcare responsibilities and, for some, even full-time studies.

“We cannot keep a system that ignores people’s harsh realities and create barriers for the most vulnerable to enter the labour market. Something must be done to re-introduce this lifeline,” Ms Macelli said.

Every year about 370 new poor and vulnerable families reach out for help to the St Jeanne Antide Foundation.

The non-profit organisation focuses on people and families facing difficult life circumstances and those who are sliding into poverty and are socially excluded.

Questions on the matter sent to the Social Solidarity Ministry remained unanswered at the time of writing.