One of the world's biggest pop stars, Robbie Williams, will be performing in a concert in Malta at the Granaries in Floriana on August 24.

Williams shot to fame in 1990 as a member of pop group Take That alongside Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange.

As a solo artist, he has achieved 14 UK number-one singles, and found international fame with hits like Let Me Entertain You, Angels, Rock DJ and She’s the One.

The announcement was made by promoters NnG Promotions and Greatt.

He will be performing in Malta as part of his European Tour, which will coincide with the release of his new Greatest Hits album marking 25 years of hits. The tour kicked off with a show in Bologna, Italy, three days ago and will continue later this month in Belgium and the Netherlands, before heading to Germany.

"We are optimistic that Robbie Williams in concert will be another event to be remembered in Malta’s cultural and entertainment itinerary,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said in a press statement.

Tickets will be on sale from Monday at noon from https://www.showshappening.com/