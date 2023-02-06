Pop queen Beyoncé on Sunday reigned supreme at the Grammys, breaking the all-time record for wins with her 32nd prize and fourth of the night − but the Album of the Year prize that’s long eluded her slipped from her fingers once again, going instead to Brit Harry Styles.

All of the top contenders including Adele, Taylor Swift and Lizzo went home with an award − but it was surprise after surprise in the top four categories.

Beyoncé entered the ceremony with the most chances at Grammy gold with nine, following the release of Renaissance, her rich, sprawling ode to club music.

She clinched the all-time Grammy record by winning the prize for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash Renaissance, thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.

Beyonce on Sunday broke the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist, scoring her 32nd prize ever and fourth of the night to resounding applause. Video: CBS/The Recording Academy/AFP

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. And I’m trying to just receive this night,” Queen Bey said, wearing a shimmering, curve-hugging gown, her hair in mermaid waves as her peers witnessed the history-making moment.

Beyoncé thanked her family, and paid special tribute to the queer community, who she credited with inventing the genre she celebrated in her historically layered record that pays homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.

But while her album was considered a likely candidate for best album, it was Styles who snagged that prestigious award.

English pop star Harry Styles, who won the award for best pop vocal album for ‘Harry’s House’, performs ‘As It Was’. Video: CBS/The Recording Academy/AFP

“On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as bests in music,” Styles said.

His win over Queen Bey was sure to draw obvious comparisons to 2017, when Adele swept the top prizes at the glitzy music biz gala, shutting out Beyoncé’s culture-shaking Lemonade.

The Grammys’ winningest artist still remains on the outside looking in at the top prizes: Beyoncé has never won Album or Record of the Year, which this time around went to Lizzo for About Damn Time.

She only scored Song of the Year once, for 2008’s Single Ladies. This year, folk, rock and blues singer Bonnie Raitt scooped up that honour.

Lizzo attends the 65th Grammy Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

Beyoncé was nevertheless the top winner on Sunday with her four gramophones.

Both folk rocker Brandi Carlile and rapper Kendrick Lamar ended the night with three awards each.

Adele, one of the night’s heavyweights, took home just one award in the pop categories, while Taylor Swift was shut out once again from Song of the Year, a songwriting award.

Swift did, however, win the Best Music Video prize for her short film based on the 10-minute version of her song All Too Well.

Reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny performs at the 65th annual Grammys gala. Video: CBS/The Recording Academy/AFP

Puerto Rican reggaeton megastar Bad Bunny kicked off the show by bringing the audience to its feet with the first performance, before taking home the prize for Best Musica Urbana Album.

Bad Bunny, indisputably the world’s biggest commercial artist, nabbed the prize for his major drop Un Verano Sin Ti, which was also an Album of the Year contender.

“Thank you to all the Latinos across the entire world,” he said in Spanish. “We will keep elevating this genre to the next level.”

Actor Viola Davis became the latest showbiz heavyweight to earn a coveted EGOT − winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Photo: Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

Actor Viola Davis became the latest showbiz heavyweight to earn a coveted EGOT − winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony − by taking the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling for her memoir Finding Me.

The star-studded 65th annual gala, hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah, also featured performances from Styles, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige, as well as an exuberant tribute to hip-hop music featuring a constellation of stars.

After several Grammy years with clear Best New Artist favourites − winners like Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish − American jazz singer Samara Joy scooped up the prize over an eclectic field.

US jazz singer Samara Joy on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, coming out atop an eclectic field that included Italian rockers Maneskin and the Brazilian pop phenom Anitta. Video: CBS/The Recording Academy/AFP

The category has grown increasingly reflective of the internet age’s impact on popular music, and many of the nominees − including Brazil’s Anitta, Eurovision rockers Maneskin and rapper Latto − have all found viral fame on TikTok.

“I can’t even believe − I’ve been watching you all on TV for, like, so long,’ the Bronx-born artist told the audience, after earlier taking home the prize for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

“To be here by just being who I was born as, I’m so thankful.”

Some of her competitors for Best New Artist still had a good night: Wet Leg swept the alternative music categories, Muni Long took home the award for Best R&B Performance and Molly Tuttle won for Best Bluegrass Album. (AFP)

Key Winners

Album of the year: Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Record of the year, recognising overall performance of a song: About Damn Time, Lizzo

Song of the year, recognising songwriting: Just Like That − Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best new artist: Samara Joy

Best dance/electronic music album: Renaissance, Beyoncé

Best dance/electronic recording: Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Best pop vocal album: Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best rap album: Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Best rock album: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Best pop solo performance: Easy on Me, Adele

Best pop duo/group performance: Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Americana album: In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Best country album: A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best music video: All Too Well (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

Best global music album: Sakura, Masa Takumi

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Dawn of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou