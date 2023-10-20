Popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be performing in Malta in June 2024.

In a video posted on social media on Friday , the 32-year-old singer announced new tour dates for his 'Mathematics tour' in 2024.

The announcement comes weeks after the release of Autumn Variations, Sheeran's seventh album.

According to a notice on Sheeran's official website, the date and location for the Malta show will be announced on November 6.

NnG promoter Nigel Camilleri posted on Facebook: "2024 is going to be a memorable year".

More information on the concert in Malta will be announced in November. Photo: Ed Sheeran website

Sheeran rose to fame in 2011, when his debut album + (Plus), with the hit A Team topped the UK albums chart. He won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist a year later.

More than a decade later, the multi-Grammy artist is best known for hits, such as Shape of You, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits, and I Don’t Care.

It will be the first time Sheeran will be performing in Malta.

Summer 2023 saw a number of global singers rocking the island.

They included showman Robbie Williams, who packed the Granaries in Floriana in August, and pop star Christina Aguilera, who performed to thousands during the sold-out EuroPride concert, also at the Granaries, a month later.