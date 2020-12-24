Artist and photographer Charlene Galea is presenting the exhilaration, intimacy and beauty of the clubbing scene − at a time when clubs all over Europe are closed – in a pop-up exhibition being held over the weekend.

Her joyful and, at times, very personal, documentation includes 35mm photographs dating from 2012 to 2020, and covering clubbing scenes in Barcelona, Berlin, France, Ibiza, London, Malta, Morocco, the Netherlands, Romania and Tunisia.

Titled Us, the exhibition takes a poignant but celebratory look at the intense and transient closeness that is made possible by a clubbing night out… the chance encounter, the bathroom ritual and the night’s soundtrack. The physical and emotional intensity created, transcending generational and social constructs, is docu­mented closely, truthfully and warmly in this two-day show.

Us is part of The Wandering Tower − the 2020 edition of the international Mahalla Festival, taking place in Istanbul.

The Wandering Tower is the title of a surrealist short story by Sergej Prokofiev from the times of vivid migration movements on the edge of the world wars. The festival is quoting the title as a metaphorical frame for Mahalla 2020/2021. The tower of Babel is connected as a motive to the search for the origin of language and the access to the divine.

Curated by Margerita Pulè, the pop-up exhibition is taking place at 61, Cameron Street, Gżira, on Saturday and Sunday. Visiting hours: 4 to 10pm.