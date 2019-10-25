A new artist network titled Momentum is organising a series of art events for specific sites.

By questioning the architecture but also the geographical, social and cultural data of the place, a group of artists will experiment and work on a site in order to carry out ephemeral and in-situ interventions.

For its first edition, Momentum has been invited by architect Lorenzo de Ninno to intervene in Casa Lucrezia, a house in Senglea which is being transformed for a pop-up exhibition this weekend.

The artists taking part are Aidan Celeste, Alberto Favaro, Cyril Sancereau and Sandra Zaffarese.

Casa Lucrezia is found in Triq Sant’Anġlu, Senglea. The event will open with a reception today from 7 to 10pm. The exhibition is open tomorrow from 3 to 7pm and on Sunday, from 2 to 6pm.