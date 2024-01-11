Gozitan Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, apostolic nuncio in Morocco, who was private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI between 2007 and 2013 and to Pope Francis from 2013 to 2014, recently donated various objects belonging to the late Pope Benedict to Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The objects include the sandals worn by the pope at his private residence in the Vatican, a short white overcoat worn by the pontiff during walks in the Vatican gardens, rosary beads, a handkerchief and a cast in resin worn on his right arm after he fractured his wrist in an accident while on vacation in the Italian alps on July 17, 2009. Included also are the nails and surgical cloth that were used with the cast.

These objects will eventually be part of a special section dedicated to various popes which Il-Ħaġar cultural centre management is working on.