The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change entered into force in 1995, with the ultimate objective of stabilising greenhouse gas emissions and putting the onus on developed countries to lead the way.

This year’s climate change conference took place in the United Arab Emirates and ended on December 12. Though Pope Francis’ scheduled participation at COP28 had to be cancelled due to health reasons, his message to world leaders was a strong and important one.

World polluted in soul

In his message read by Cardinal Parolin on December 3, he spoke of the “duty to protect our common home”, of the “rapacious illusion that is devastating our planet”.

According to Pope Francis, our insensitivity and self-absorption are leading us to “destroy the very sources of life”.

He highlights how climate change is also a religious problem, as the root of the problem lies in the human being’s presumption of self-sufficiency which does not see the world and the environment as a gift given to us by the Creator.

The pope asks us to act, to rethink our lifestyle, and in doing so, he uses a word which has a deep religious significance, “contemplation”: “A world poor of contemplation will be a world polluted in soul, a world that will continue to discard people and waste.” To this end, he highlights how peace and the stewardship of creation are significantly interlinked.

His words at COP28 however do not stand alone. From his encyclical Laudato Si in 2014, he has continuously highlighted the importance of the environment and the care of “our common home”. To this end, his apostolic exhortation Laudate Deum (2023), issued eight years after the encyclical Laudato Si, can be seen as a moment of reflection and a wake-up call for us all, and especially for world leaders. We cannot drag our feet anymore!

Laudate Deum

In this apostolic exhortation, Pope Francis does not mince his words, and as always, in the path indicated during these 10 years of his papacy, our faith calls for action.

It is interesting how the pope cites scientific data and concludes that we have not done enough. Referring to the agreements reached over the years, he highlights that while these were important steps, these were not enough. We have not done enough!

The pope comments that we cannot have agreements that do not bind countries to act. Referring to COP 28, the pope highlights that action is needed which is “drastic, intense and counts on the commitment of all”.

The pope clearly highlights how the impacts of climate change are there for all to see: “We are now unable to halt the enormous damage we have caused. We barely have time to prevent even more tragic damage.” This is why urgent action is needed.

World’s imbalances

In Laudate Deum, Pope Francis speaks of the world’s imbalances and how while the richest part of the world has and is causing the most damage on the environment, it is the poor who are suffering the most the impact of climate change.

The pope highlights how the various crises along the years – the 2007-2008 financial crisis and COVID-19 – have given way to more individualism and to more power being concentrated within the hands of the world’s wealthiest persons.

He also shows his concern that the advances in technology, instead of benefiting humanity, are making us more dangerous beings. And since we are all linked together, though the poor will be the hardest hit, everyone will suffer.

States’ shortcomings

Laudate Deum is also a wake-up call for world leaders.

The pope highlights how the State in many countries has failed to protect human rights, especially those that are being menaced by the impacts of climate change. Pope Francis remarks how associations of citizens and communities many times have made up for the failure of the international community to take action on the impact of climate change.

To this end, he calls on citizens to take an active interest and participate in politics at all levels be it regional, national or international.

It is only in this way that citizens can voice their concerns on the environmental damage being done.

As for politicians and persons leading the State or a company, he calls on them to have a long-term vision which does not see the interests of one particular country or company.

Daniel Borg

Small changes

Laudate Deum is not a very lengthy church document but surely one full of significance, highlighting the need to take action at all levels, but also that even small changes to our own lifestyle can make a difference.

Daniel Borg is the CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber.