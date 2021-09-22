Malta has told the Vatican that December is the ideal window for Pope Francis to visit the country.

Government sources told Times of Malta on Wednesday that the Holy See had suggested a number of dates for an upcoming papal visit and asked for the government’s preference.

It is understood that the first week of December was singled out by the Auberge de Castille as the ideal option, with earlier dates in November deemed less convenient.

The government has not yet heard back officially, however sources said informal discussions had focused on the Pope arriving in Malta on December 4.

Pope Francis was originally planning in visiting Malta in 2020 but cancelled those plans as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel across the globe. He subsequently announced on September 1 that he plans to visit Malta this year.

He will be the third pontiff to visit Malta, following visits by both John Paul II and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

RELATED STORIES Malta asks Pope Francis to take in a family of migrants

The head of the Catholic Church will visit Slovakia, Greece, Cyprus and Malta in a round of foreign trips planned for the tail end of the year.

Earlier this month a Curia spokesperson told Times of Malta the date of the Pope's Apostolic Journey "will be announced once it has been confirmed".

"This decision will also consider the COVID situation to ensure the health and safety of the Holy Father, the faithful and all those involved, as the Church has always done in consultation with the health authorities."

Archbishop Charles Scicluna made no reference to the papal visit during a mass on Tuesday to mark Malta’s Independence Day.