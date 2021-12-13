Peacemaker Vol.1: Pope Francis on his Mission to Thailand, Japan and Bari is the latest publication by Anja Goder, a photographer based in Malta. The photography book contains unique pictures taken during three international trips in which she followed Pope Francis very closely. The unique access, combined with her distinctive photographic style, enabled her to create a series of moving, very emotional pictures each with its own story to tell.

The book goes deeper, with the pictures complemented by a commentary about the significance of these trips in view of Pope Francis’ wider goals in achieving global peace and prosperity. This notion gives birth to the name of the series – Peacemaker – which the author is developing and expanding in later volumes, elevating the efforts and intentions by Pope Francis in the remit of global peace, mutual respect and interreligious dialogue.

Photographer Anja Goder

“Photography is all about telling stories,” Goder explained. “We all have our part to do in making the world a better place, and this is one of my ways of doing it. Following so closely and documenting the work and efforts done by Pope Francis, an inspiration to millions of people all around the world, has been an absolute privilege and honour, and this book is deeply inspired him.”

The photography book is published by White Pages Publishing, and is available worldwide on all major platforms and retail bookshops. It can be bought locally from all Agenda bookstores or online by clicking here.