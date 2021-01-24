Pope Francis recently sent a letter of appreciation to Martin Azzopardi, a senior Religion teacher at St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua, for a project he launched with his Form 5 Religion students about the Pope’s encyclical letter Fratelli Tutti (All Brothers).

The letter from Pope Francis

In the encyclical the Pope invites “all humans of good will” to unite communities during these difficult moments of fear caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to reflect upon the terrible effects of racism, inequality and climate change.

This school project was linked to the religious education unit about the missionary character of Christians. Following the project, college students took part in a Missio Malta missionary campaign that invited Maltese people to contribute towards and take seriously Pope Francis’s call to be loving brothers and sisters to all those in need of help.

Azzopardi said the aim of the school study project was “to make the students reflect on the Pope’s message in his encyclical letter and invite them to put the needs of the poor and marginalised at the centre of their lives”.

The authors are students at St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua.