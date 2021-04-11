On April 3, Pope Francis wrote personally to Fr Dionysius Mintoff OFM on the occasion of his 90th birthday, which was celebrated on April 1.

In his short note, the Pope thanked Fr Mintoff for his priestly and religious life as a Franciscan and for his life-long ministry in the Church.

In his typical style, Pope Francis asked Fr Dionysius to pray for him and wished him a blessed Easter.

Fr Dionysius is the founder of the Pope John XIII Peace Laboratory, which was inaugurated 50 years ago.

On the occasion of Holy Thursday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna also congratulated Fr Dionysius during Mass in the Mdina Cathedral.