Pope Francis will be visiting Malta in the coming weeks, according to media reports.

Newsbook said the visit will likely take place before summer.

It will be the fourth papal visit in 30 years. St John Paul II visited Malta twice, in 1990 and in 2001, when he beatified Dun Ġorġ Preca, Sr Adeodata Pisani and Blessed Nazju Falzon.

His successor, Pope Benedict XVI, visited Malta in 2010.