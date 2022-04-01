On the occasion of Pope Francis’s Pastoral visit to the Maltese islands from April 2-3, 2022, Il-Ħaġar Museum of Victoria, Gozo is exhibiting His Eminence cardinal Bergoglio’s cassock and zucchetto that His Holiness Pope Francis donated to the museum in 2013, shortly after he was elected bishop of Rome and Roman pontiff.

At the time Mgr Alfred Xuereb, presently Archbishop serving as Apostolic Nuncio to South Korea and Mongolia, was private secretary to His Holiness. He had spoken with H.H. Pope Francis about the inauguration of the parish museum in his home town. With his customary style, His Holiness expressed his interest in the event and asked Mgr Xuereb whether the Museum would be interested in having his cardinal’s cassock. A gesture that was deeply appreciated.

Pope Francis wore the cassock at the conclave in March 2013 during which he was elected Pope. The black cassock with red sash is the official attire of a cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church. A cardinal’s rank is equivalent to that of a prince. One of the roles of a cardinal in the church is to sit in a conclave which chooses the successor of St Peter.