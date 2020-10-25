Former Gozo Bishop Mario Grech has been named by the Pope among 13 new cardinals.

The nomination follows Mgr Grech's appointment as secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops.

Grech stepped down from his former role as bishop of Gozo last month.

He will be the first Gozitan to become cardinal. Grech, 62, was appointed bishop to head the diocese of Gozo in 2005, succeeding long-serving Bishop Nikol Cauchi. As cardinal he will be eligible to vote in the next conclave to elect the next pope.

The only other Maltese cardinal, Prospero Grech, passed away last December.

The new cardinals will be appointed on November 28.

Cardinal Prospero Grech had been too old to be eligible to participate in conclaves.

The only other previous Maltese cardinal was Fabrizio Sceberras Testaferrata, who was born in 1757 in Valletta.

He was made cardinal in 1816 and participated in three conclaves - in 1823 which elected Pope Leo XII, in 1829 which elected Pope Pius VII and in 1830-31 which elected Pope Gregory XVI.