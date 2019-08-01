President George Vella on Monday had an audience with Pope Francis and renewed an invitation for the pontiff to visit Malta.

Dr Vella said after the meeting at the Vatican that he felt like he was speaking with someone who clearly knew and understood the life and culture of the Maltese people.

Following the private audience with Dr Vella, the Pope greeted Mrs Vella and their children, as well as Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and Mrs Bartolo.

The President presented the Pope with a mosaic of Our Lady Ta' Pinu.

The President and Mr Bartolo later met Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Under-Secretary of State Mgr Antoine Camilleri.

Topics under discussion included immigration and international affairs and the church-state agreement on the financing of schools.

Pope Francis was also invited to visit Malta by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in 2014 and 2016.

President George Vella will meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday.