The pope has sent a letter to President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca expressing his support and blessings for Saturday’s fundraising marathon to buy tailor-made electronic devices for children who are visually-impaired or on the autism spectrum.

In his letter, the Pope assured he would be praying for the Malta Trust Foundation’s “praiseworthy initiative” to empower these children and guide them through their education with the help of specialised devices.

Coleiro Preca, who chairs the Malta Trust Foundation, had written to Pope Francis asking him for his prayers ahead of the telethon Għat-Tfal Kollha… Kollha.

The pope wrote back saying: “Conscious of the pressing spiritual, social, and economic challenges and inequalities faced especially by the young and most vulnerable during this time of the pandemic, I send you prayerful good wishes for this praiseworthy initiative.”

He ends by invoking God’s blessings of wisdom, strength and peace “upon you and your associates”.

Coleiro Preca said she was very touched by the Pope’s personal message and hoped this would resonate to raise the money necessary after the pandemic dealt a blow to such initiatives in the past year.

The telethon, which will be held on Saturday between noon and midnight, is hoping to raise funds to buy these expensive, personalised augmentative devices to enable children, who are expert assessed, to communicate and not fall behind in school.

The Trust’s E3 project, which aims to empower, encourage and educate young children with different abilities, has to date raised more than €250,000 and helped 120 children who are non-verbal, on the autism spectrum or visually-impaired.

Saturday’s telethon will be aired on local television stations and those wishing to help can call on 5180 2019 to donate 25€; 5190 2071 to donate €50, or use the BOV mobile app: 7952 0040.

The pope's letter can be read in the pdf link below.

Attached files The pope's letter