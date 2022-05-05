The golden rose given by Pope Francis to the National Shrine of Our Lady Ta’ Pinu was placed permanently in a niche next to the altar inside the chapel where the presentation took place.

The golden rose is an exclusive gift presented by pontiffs on the occasion of their visits to Marian shrines in accordance with an ancient practice by which popes show their devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The rose is 925 silver with 24 carat gold plating for the branches and the coat of arms.

It consists of a pink marble base, surmounted by a silver vase with the papal coat of arms, from which emerge the branches with two roses in natural amber and the leaves chased in silver.

The rose is approximately 84cm high and weighs 1,200gr.