Pope Francis will spend two packed days in Malta on April 2 and 3, as evidenced by the official programme released by the Vatican on Friday.

The pope will be having meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the authorities and the diplomatic corps on his first day in Malta.

He will also hold a prayer meeting at Ta’ Pinu in Gozo.

On April 3, he will hold a private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature before visiting St Paul’s Grotto in Rabat.

The visit will be followed by Mass on the Granaries.

In the afternoon, Pope Francis will meet migrants at the Peace Lab in Ħal Far prior to a farewell ceremony at Malta International Airport, from where he will leave for Rome.

His programme in full may be seen in the PDF link below.

Attached files Pope's visit programme