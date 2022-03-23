The Pope’s visit to Gozo next month will consist of a prayer meeting which he will lead on the parvis of Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, the Gozo Curia said on Wednesday.

Pope Francis will travel to Gozo on the catamaran Maria Dolores from Grand Harbour at 3.50pm on Saturday April 2, arriving at Mgarr at 5pm.

He will be driven through the main roads to Victoria and on to Ta’ Pinu where he will pray in the chapel of the sanctuary before leading the prayer meeting starting at 5.30pm.

The Pope will leave Gozo on the ferry at 6.45pm, arriving at Cirkewwa at 7.30pm.

The tribune from which the Pope will lead the prayer meeting has been built by FXB Group of Xewkija to a design by John Xerri. The chair will be the same one used for principal celebrations at Ta’ Pinu. It was also used by Pope John Paul when he celebrated Mass at Ta Pinu in May 1990.