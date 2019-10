Popeye Village is hosting some spooky creatures this Halloween.

Visitors until November 5 are challenged to face the monsters hiding in the dark, gather sweets during trick or treat and walk through the hair-raising Haunted House.

Activities also include a Halloween dance, a haunted mini golf, crafts, balloon modelling and face painting.

Popeye Village is open daily from 9.30am to 5.30pm. and children are advised to wear their costumes.